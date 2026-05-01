Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Kanye West Reportedly Getting Stadium Built For Albania Show

Kanye West might be gearing up for another headline-grabbing rollout, this time reportedly planning to have a stadium built for a show in Albania.

Published on May 1, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Kanye West on Drink Champs
Source: Revolt / Revolt

Kanye West might be gearing up for another headline-grabbing rollout, this time reportedly planning to have a stadium built for a show in Albania.

The Chicago rapper has built a rep for over-the-top performances and unconventional rollouts. From taking over Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during his Donda listening events to hosting album experiences in random locations, Ye has never played it safe.

According to Albanian Post, he’s working on constructing a temporary venue, reportedly called “Eagle Stadium,” to host the event. The proposed stadium is expected to hold around 60,000 people and would be located along the Tirana-Durres corridor.

Albania’s Ministry of Culture has voice support of the idea, pointing to the potential boost in tourism and economic activity.

“In every aspect, it is our obligation to welcome and facilitate the development of such events that bring numerous benefits to tourism and the economy.”

The move comes after several countries, including France, Poland, and Switzerland reportedly declined Kanye’s access to perform.

Ye also faced setbacks with Wireless Festival, where he was initially set to headline both nights. Following backlash, major sponsors like Pepsi backed out, and the situation went left after his entry into the United Kingdom was denied.

“As a result of the Home Office denying YE entry into the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival is cancelled,” says the statement. “All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund.”

If the Albania plan moves forward, it would mark as another wild move in Kanye’s career timeline.

SEE ALSO

Kanye West Reportedly Getting Stadium Built For Albania Show was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Baltimore City Hall Maryland Flowers USA
18 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories Of 2026

Comment
Aerial shot of hotels, apartments and office buildings in the skyline along the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland USA
2 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Housing Authority Launching New Waiting List System With Location Choices

Comment
2026 NFL Draft - Previews
Baltimore Ravens  |  Sports Desk

Ravens Build Depth Across Roster With 11 Selections In 2026 NFL Draft

Comment
Baltimore cityscape at sunset.
4 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Launches Security Deposit Assistance Program To Help Renters Move

Comment
Sorry we are closed sign hanging on door with green bokeh background, business closure concept
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Staple Shareef’s Grill Closing After 16 Years

Comment
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close