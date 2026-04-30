Students organized marches and social media campaigns against Pamela Evette's conservative views and criticism of DEI

University initially invited Evette but reversed decision citing safety and student concerns

Evette defended her stance, claiming she has done more for HBCUs than anyone

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

She’s outta here!

South Carolina State University, the public, historically Black, land-grant university in Orangeburg, S.C., has reversed course after student protests over the planned selection of Pamela Evette as its 2026 commencement speaker. The anti-DEI lieutenant governor, who claims she, Donald Trump, and Governor Henry McMaster had done more than anyone to support HBCUs, will no longer appear at the commencement ceremony, and students are celebrating her Orangeburg-ousting.



According to WIS News, university leadership announced on Wednesday, April 29, that Evette will not be speaking at the May 8 graduation ceremony, marking a significant reversal following days of student demonstrations. The decision came amid escalating backlash and concerns about maintaining a celebratory and safe environment for graduates, with officials indicating the school would move in a different direction for commencement.

Prior to that announcement, protests had intensified across campus after reports surfaced that Evette had accepted an invitation to deliver the keynote address. As reported by WIS News, students organized marches, sit-ins, and social media campaigns beginning April 28, arguing that her political views did not align with the mission and values of the historically Black university. Many also criticized the apparent lack of transparency in the speaker selection process, noting that the university had not formally confirmed a commencement speaker even as Evette said she had agreed to participate.

Evette, a Republican and gubernatorial candidate, has been outspoken in her criticism of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and has aligned herself closely with President Trump, stances that drew particular scrutiny from students at the HBCU.

As demonstrations grew, Evette initially responded by defensively doubling down during a press conference, confirming that she would move forward as the commencement speaker.

“President Trump, the governor and I have done more for Historically Black Colleges and Universities than anybody in the history of the state or the country, to make sure that we are supporting, that they are an intricate part of, not just our country, but our state,” said Lt. Gov. Evette. “And I don’t think that what’s happening here, is that you have students that are well educated, who don’t know the facts.”

She also argued that college professors are “indoctrinating students with everything but the facts,” while also claiming that efforts to silence opposing viewpoints pose “a threat to our democracy.” She pointed to appearances by conservative figures like Charlie Kirk and Riley Gaines, arguing that pushback on college campuses often comes from outside agitators rather than students.

“We saw this with Charlie Kirk. Charlie Kirk went on to college campuses to have open dialogue, ’cause open dialogue is what is good for everyone,” said Lt. Gov. Evette. “We saw the push back, we saw the push back with Riley Gaines. She was coming to talk on college campuses and had mobs of students and protestors, and many times those protestors aren’t even the students.”

Evette also reiterated her stance against DEI, saying she regularly hears from students and families who feel pressured to conform to professors’ beliefs in their coursework.

“Facts trump feelings in the real world,” she said in a video posted to X, adding that she would not “bend a knee to woke radicals” and planned to “end DEI on campuses once and for all.”

Her comments even caught the attention of actress Holly Robinson Peete.

Evette also blasted student protesters as “leftists” on X and defiantly wrote,

“She’s a Trump conservative”

“She’s against DEI”

“She supports ICE” Guilty as charged, bring it on!”

Amid growing pressure, university president Alexander Conyers said Tuesday, April 28, that the school opted “to move in a different direction” for commencement and spoke to students directly on the matter.

Conyers said the initial invitation to Pamela Evette was based on her background as a business leader and entrepreneur.

“From the outset, our decision to invite Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette as our Spring 2026 Commencement speaker was rooted in her record as a business leader and entrepreneur,” he said. “Our intent was to provide students with a speaker whose professional journey could offer practical insight and inspiration as they prepare to enter the workforce.”

He added that the university reconsidered “out of an abundance of caution for safety and with careful consideration.”

And that’s how it’s done!



What do YOU think about the S.C. State students successfully ousting Pam Evette as their commencement speaker?

Lt. Governor Pamela Evette Orangeburg Ousted As SC State Commencement Speaker Following Successful Student Protests was originally published on bossip.com