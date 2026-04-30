Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Family Photo As He Defends Her Against Viral 'Wrong Decision' Post

Despite their recent split, it looks like Stefon Diggs and Cardi B are on good terms. “I would never say no goofy a** s**t like this. Nor would I speak on the mother of my kid like that,” he said about a fake viral post.

Source: Amy Sussman / Logan Bowles

Since the couple broke up back in February, there have been multiple reports about the state of their relationship. But, in recent weeks, it’s started to seem like the former couple is maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship–especially after Diggs and his family went to see Cardi on tour earlier this month.

The pair has kept their personal issues quiet, but a recent viral post left Diggs no choice but to respond. An account on X (formerly known as Twitter) gained a lot of traction when it posted a black screen with words written across it, claiming the screenshot came from Stefon’s Instagram Story.

“The wrong decision I made recently…Falling in love with a wh*re with 3 kids,” the post reads. “Brought bad luck to my life, business, endorsements & partners. Stained my status. Now 100+ big deals are stepping back bc of my record dating a married woman with kids.”

Despite the post not looking super legit, people ran with it, prompting Diggs to respond and shut down those rumors in Cardi’s defense.

When another page on Instagram reported on the alleged IG Story, the NFL player took to the comments to reply, insisting he would never speak about the rapper that way.

“lol I would never say no goofy ass s**t like this. Nor would I speak on the mother of my kid like that,” he wrote. “Stop lying to the internet for clicks [before] your page disappear.”

Diggs defending the mother of his child comes as the former couple was spotted spending time with their son while backstage at Cardi’s tour.

In the sweet picture, the rapper is getting ready for her Little Miss Drama Tour with the help of her assistants, flashing a warm smile at her little one. Diggs is standing next to her holding the baby, who was gazing at his mom with his face away from the camera.

This sweet moment has led some fans to believe that the couple may be back together. While that element is unclear, it’s great to see the former couple happily co-parenting and having each other’s backs.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Family Photo As He Defends Her Against Viral 'Wrong Decision' Post was originally published on bossip.com