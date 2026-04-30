Rick Ross & French Montana Verzuz Battle Announced, Social Media Yawns

Source: Romain Maurice / Getty

Rick Ross and French Montana are taking their catalogs to the Verzuz stage.

Set for May 7, Rozay and Montana will face off in what many are calling one of the more unexpected matchups yet. Both artists have deep discographies, so on paper, it could make for a solid battle, but social media isn’t fully convinced.

Reactions online have been mixed, with some fans already crack jokes about how the battle might play out.

“Who gone play a Drake feature first?”

Others weren’t feeling it at all.

“I would rather watch the National Spelling Bee than watch this sh*t.”

Despite the skepticism, the two rappers do have history, collaborating on records like “Stay Schemin’,” “Pop That,” and “Marble Floors,” which could lead to come overlap during the battle.

Ross may also have a slight edge, having previously stepped into the Verzuz arena against 2 Chainz. Meanwhile Tyrese, who’s had his own viral Verzuz moment, shared his thought on the upcoming matchup.

“Let’s gooooo!!!!!!!! I promise I love French…. Rick Ross got this one.”

Check out some of the reactions to the newly announced, Rick Ross and French Montana Verzuz below.