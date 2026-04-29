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JAY-Z Named Among Greatest Living Songwriters

The New York Times Names JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar Among Greatest Living Songwriters

Published on April 29, 2026
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The New York Times has unveiled its list of the 30 greatest living American songwriters, compiled from the votes of more than 250 industry insiders along with six critics. Hip-hop is strongly represented, with artists like JAY-Z, Young Thug, and Kendrick Lamar securing spots on the prestigious ranking.

In JAY-Z’s case, the publication highlights his landmark debut album Reasonable Doubt, calling it “one of the greatest debut albums in any genre.” It’s praised as a showcase of his exceptional skill as both a stylist and storyteller. His lyrics are noted for their complexity, featuring intricate rhyme schemes packed with puns and layered double and triple entendres.

The list also recognizes JAY-Z’s artistic evolution over time. His album 4:44 is described as a raw and introspective project, “far blunter and more bruised than anything he had ever recorded,” addressing personal struggles, including challenges in his marriage to Beyoncé.

Kendrick Lamar is similarly celebrated for his genre-blending approach. The New York Times points to his To Pimp a Butterfly track “i” as a standout example, weaving together elements of pop, rock, soul, funk, crunk, street-corner gospel, bounce, and quiet storm.

Other notable names included on the list range from OutKast and Missy Elliott to Babyface, Bad Bunny, and The-Dream, reflecting a diverse cross-section of influential songwriting talent.

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