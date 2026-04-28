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Babyface Named In NY Times' "30 Greatest Living American Songwriters"

Babyface Among NYT’s Greatest Living American Songwriters

Indianapolis’ own Babyface has officially been recognized by the The New York Times as one of the “30 Greatest Living American Songwriters,” further solidifying his legacy as one of the most i

Published on April 28, 2026
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  • Babyface is a highly influential figure in R&B history, known for his emotional storytelling and timeless love songs.
  • His songwriting has shaped the sound of modern R&B and impacted generations of artists across genres.
  • Babyface's impact extends from his humble beginnings in Indianapolis to the global stage, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest songwriters.
David Foster Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

Babyface Among NYT’s Greatest Living American Songwriters

Indianapolis’ own Babyface has officially been recognized by the The New York Times as one of the “30 Greatest Living American Songwriters,” further solidifying his legacy as one of the most influential figures in R&B history.

Known for crafting timeless love songs and shaping the sound of modern R&B, Babyface has written and produced hits for generations of artists. His catalog is defined by emotional storytelling, smooth melodies, and an unmatched ability to connect with listeners through vulnerability and authenticity.

A Legacy Built From Indianapolis to the World
Hailing from Indianapolis, Babyface rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most decorated songwriters and producers in music history. His influence spans decades, with contributions to artists like Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, and countless others.

RELATED: Top 15 Black Leaders From Indiana Who Changed History

RELATED: Top 15 Most Famous People Of All-Time From Indiana

His songwriting is marked by Deep emotional resonance, Clean, melodic structure, and Universal themes of love, heartbreak, and healing.

From the 1980s through today, Babyface has remained a constant force behind some of the biggest records in R&B and pop.

With this honor, Babyface joins a legendary class of songwriters recognized by The New York Times. The list includes icons across genres, reinforcing just how impactful his work has been not only in R&B, but across the entire music industry.

His ability to evolve while staying true to his signature sound is a key reason he continues to be celebrated decades into his career.

Babyface’s songwriting catalog speaks for itself. Here are some of his most notable songs that showcase his brilliance:


“End of the Road” – Boyz II Men

“Breathe Again” – Toni Braxton

“Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” – Whitney Houston

“Can We Talk” – Tevin Campbell

“Whip Appeal” – Babyface

“Every Time I Close My Eyes” – Babyface

“When Can I See You” – Babyface

“Take a Bow” – Madonna

“Not Gon’ Cry” – Mary J. Blige

“Superwoman” – Karyn White


Babyface’s inclusion on this list is more than just an award it is a reminder of how deeply Black artistry has shaped the foundation of modern music.

His work has not only defined eras but also influenced generations of artists who continue to build on the blueprint he created.

From Indianapolis to the global stage, Babyface’s impact is undeniable.
And now, it’s officially cemented among the greatest to ever do it.

RELATED: Top 15 Black Leaders From Indiana Who Changed History

RELATED: Top 15 Most Famous People Of All-Time From Indiana

Babyface Among NYT’s Greatest Living American Songwriters was originally published on wtlcfm.com

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