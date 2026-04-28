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Ravens Sign QBs Diego Pavia, Joe Fagnano Ahead of Rookie Minicamp

Published on April 28, 2026
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The Baltimore Ravens have added two quarterbacks to their roster, signing Diego Pavia and Joe Fagnano ahead of the team’s Rookie Minicamp, according to reports from WMAR.

Both players agreed to three-year deals and are set to participate in the Ravens’ minicamp, scheduled for May 1 through May 3.

Pavia, 24, was originally invited to attend minicamp on a tryout basis but ultimately secured a contract before the event. The Vanderbilt standout is coming off a standout 2025 season, where he was named a Heisman Trophy finalist after leading the SEC in completion percentage, passing touchdowns and yards per attempt. He accounted for roughly 70% of the Commodores’ total offense and helped lead the program to its first 10-win season.

Fagnano, 25, joins Baltimore after a strong graduate season at UConn. He threw for 3,448 yards and 28 touchdowns while starting every game, becoming the program’s first quarterback to do so since 2017. His performance earned him recognition as a Heisman candidate and the New England Football Writers Association’s Gold Helmet Award.

Both quarterbacks will compete during camp, with the Ravens expected to evaluate their performance before deciding whether to keep one or both on the roster.

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