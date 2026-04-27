DJ Vlad Claims Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Are Separated

Bernard Smalls

DJ Vlad is stirring conversation online after claiming that Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, may be living apart adding fuel to ongoing speculation about their marriage.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) Monday morning, Vlad shared what he said was a screenshot from New York’s sex offender registry indicating that Petty is currently residing in a modest home in Jamaica, Queens. He contrasted that with the $20 million Hidden Hills property owned by Minaj, suggesting a significant change in their living situation.

“It looks like Nicki Minaj dumped her husband,” Vlad wrote, before adding that unconfirmed rumors allege Petty may have gotten another woman pregnant. He questioned whether this could be “the greatest bag fumble of all time.”

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Fans quickly pushed back, arguing that Petty’s listed address could be misleading in order to protect the privacy of Minaj’s residence. Vlad dismissed those claims, insisting that registry listings reflect a person’s actual physical location and criticizing those defending the couple.

Petty’s inclusion on the registry stems from a 1995 conviction for attempted first-degree rape in New York. In 2021, he also pleaded guilty to failing to properly update his registration after relocating with Minaj.

Minaj and Petty have been married since 2019, though they’ve known each other since their teenage years. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2020.