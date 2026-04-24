Diddy’s $100M Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed

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Sean “Diddy” Combs has suffered a major legal defeat after a New York judge dismissed his $100 million defamation lawsuit connected to a controversial documentary. According to reports from AllHipHop, Judge Phaedra F. Perry-Bond dismissed all claims against NBCUniversal, Peacock, and Ample LLC regarding the film Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, which premiered on Peacock on January 2, 2025.

The decision marks a significant victory for the media companies and a setback for the Bad Boy founder. Diddy had argued that the documentary caused serious damage to both his reputation and finances, citing several allegations made in the film. These included suggestions linking him to the deaths of Kim Porter, The Notorious B.I.G., Heavy D, and Andre Harrell, as well as an alleged attempted murder involving Al B. Sure!. He also disputed claims from an interviewee accusing him of sexual misconduct, including allegations involving underage girls and secret recordings.

Ultimately, the court ruled that NBCUniversal did not meet the legal standard of “gross irresponsibility,” which is required for a defamation case to proceed. In her decision, Judge Perry-Bond noted that the documentary presented a range of viewpoints rather than promoting a single, one-sided narrative.