Ravens Draft Penn State OL Olaivavega Ioane No. 14 Overall

Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens used the No. 14 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday to select Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane, adding size and strength to their front.

The selection marks a familiar spot for Baltimore. The last time the team picked at No. 14, it landed standout safety Kyle Hamilton in 2022, who has since developed into a three-time All-Pro.

The Ravens entered the draft with significant capital and still have plenty of opportunities to build out the roster. Baltimore holds 11 total picks, including No. 45 in the second round and No. 80 in the third round on Friday.

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Ioane, a Washington native, spent his college career at Penn State, where he primarily played guard. At 6-foot-4 and roughly 320 pounds, he brings a physical presence that fits Baltimore’s offensive identity.

He started 11 games at left guard in 2025 after making 16 starts at the same position in 2024. His performance earned him second-team All-American honors and first-team All-Big Ten recognition.

Ioane was especially effective in pass protection last season, logging 311 pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack or a quarterback hit.

Scouting reports highlight his size, strength, and technique. According to NFL.com, Ioane profiles as a prototypical guard in a power run scheme, with strong contact balance and the ability to win at the point of attack.

He’s widely viewed as a player who can step in early, offering a high floor and immediate impact potential on the offensive line.