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'Belle Collective: Birmingham' Clip: Stormi Slams Tiffaney's Joke

'Belle Collective: Birmingham' Exclusive Clip: Stormi Slams 'Crazy As Hell' Tiffaney's 'Ruining Game Night' Joke

Stormi apparently doesn't find Tiffaney's joke that she "ruined game night" a laughing matter.

Published on April 23, 2026
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Tiffaney’s game night sparks tension with Stormi in Friday’s new episode of Belle Collective Birmingham, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham/OWN

In a first look at the episode, now airing in its new 8 p.m. time slot, Tiffaney hosts a game night for married couples.

Unfortunately, Stormi and Amber attend without their husbands, and strict Tiff won’t let them participate in the games without their significant others.

Instead, they help out in other ways, like greeting guests at the door and cleaning up throughout the party.

At the end of the night, Tiffaney jokingly thanks them for “messing up” her game night by not bringing their husbands, which doesn’t sit well with Stormi.

Belle Collective: Birmingham
Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

A visibly annoyed Stormi unloads on Tiffaney over the not-so-subtle shade.

“I didn’t mess up not damn game night, I came up in here looking like royalty,” says Stormi recapping all the ways she helped host the game night.

Belle Collective: Birmingham
Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

“Now I need you to mop,” says Tiffaney with a laugh.

Belle Collective: Birmingham
Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

That annoys Stormi even more.

“Tiffaney is crazy as hell,” says the Canvas Beauty founder in a confessional. She lucky that I didn’t tell her that I’m gonna mop the floor with her.”

“What makes her think she can even play with me like that?” She continues. ” Hell, I’m sitting up here in African royalty.”

Belle Collective: Birmingham
Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

Take an exclusive look below!

Friday’s new episode is titled “The Live Before the Storm.” Check out an official episode description below.

Stormi makes a controversial move by uninviting one of the women to her 48-Hour Live. As the high-stakes event begins, she and Amber clash over last-minute details. K’la reveals shocking tea about her marriage and new man, leaving Funmi stunned.  

Will YOU be watching the next episode of Belle Collective this Friday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN?



SEE ALSO

'Belle Collective: Birmingham' Exclusive Clip: Stormi Slams 'Crazy As Hell' Tiffaney's 'Ruining Game Night' Joke was originally published on bossip.com

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