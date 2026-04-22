How Expensive Watching Sports Has Become In 2026

Source: Viktor Cvetkovic / Getty

Watching sports used to be simple.

You turned on your TV and found the game. Now, fans must navigate a growing list of streaming platforms just to keep up.

Leagues continue to split broadcast rights across networks and digital services, which forces viewers to subscribe to multiple platforms at once. The 2026 NBA Playoffs highlight this shift, as games air on traditional TV and stream exclusively on services like Amazon Prime Video and Peacock.

That setup leaves many fans frustrated and paying more than ever before.

Some viewers now spend over $100 each month just to follow one league. If you want full access across multiple sports, the total climbs even higher.

Here’s a breakdown of what it really costs to watch sports in 2026.

1. YouTube TV

Price: $72–$83/month

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YouTube TV remains one of the most complete options for sports fans. It includes ESPN, ABC, FOX, NBC, and regional sports networks in some markets. That means access to the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, and more in one place. However, you may still need additional apps for exclusive games.