Baltimore Stand Up: YNCU Nook Turns Up on Rap Attack

Source: Rap Attack official / Rap Attack

A high-intensity freestyle packed with gritty storytelling and relentless energy took over a recent episode of Rap Attack, as Baltimore artist YNCU Nook stepped in and delivered one of the most aggressive performances to hit the platform.

Joined by AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted, Nook wasted no time setting the tone. From the opening bars, he leaned into street narratives, reflecting on life in Baltimore while emphasizing survival, pressure, and the pursuit of money.

“Every bar that I’m spitting straight facts, no cap,” he declared early on, immediately establishing authenticity as the backbone of his performance. His lyrics painted vivid scenes of block life, referencing long days outside, navigating danger, and staying prepared in unpredictable environments.

Love Rap Attack? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Throughout the freestyle, Nook balanced raw aggression with sharp wordplay. References to moving fast, making plays, and keeping operations tight highlighted a hustler’s mindset, while lines about coming from nothing added depth to his story. He credited his upbringing and his mother’s influence as motivation, reinforcing the drive behind his grind.

The performance never slowed down. Nook shifted flows multiple times, layering punchlines with high-energy delivery that kept the room locked in. His confidence was undeniable, even pausing mid-set to demand another beat and continue proving his dominance.

As the freestyle progressed, he made it clear he sees himself at the top, boldly proclaiming his place in Baltimore’s rap scene. “Baltimore, stand up,” he shouted, turning the moment into both a personal statement and a city-wide call.

YNCU Nook’s appearance on Rap Attack showcased exactly what the platform is built for: raw talent, unfiltered expression, and artists willing to leave everything on the mic.