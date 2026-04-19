T.I. & Tiny's Baby Boy Is All Grown Up! Major Harris Steps Out In Style For Senior Prom

The Family Hustle has officially reached a sentimental new chapter. This weekend, the youngest son of hip-hop mogul T.I. and Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris officially joined the ranks of high school seniors heading off to prom.

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As one of the youngest of the Harris clan shared by T.I. and Tiny, Major has often been considered the baby of the household. However, his senior prom photos serve as a stark reminder that time flies, even in the fast-paced world of hip-hop.

Known as “baby boy,” Major has grown into a stylish and well put-together young man. He wore a classic double-breasted suit, with a black tie and a turquoise pocket square, which matched his date’s dress.

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Videos shared to social media showed the Harris family and friends gathered outside their matte black home to send Major and his date off. T.I. and Tiny didn’t spare a penny as they had large letters spelling “PROM,” and fireworks, making the young couple’s entrance spectacular.

For many viewers, Major Harris remains the breakout star of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. Unlike some of his siblings who have pursued careers in the music industry, Major has spent much of his high school years focusing on his education and his interest in theater and technology.

Just last year, Tiny shared clips of Major performing in his school play, earning praise for his stage presence and discipline. His senior year has been a culmination of that hard work, and his prom serves as the unofficial kickoff to his graduation season.

Major Harris’ Prom Moment Is Just One Addition To Harris Accomplishments

Major Harris’ prom celebration comes shortly after his older sister, Deyjah Harris, was inducted into Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. The momentous occasion took place at the Clark Atlanta University (CAU) Panthers Stadium, where the sophomore crossed into the historic sisterhood alongside 34 of her peers.

As previously reported, the probate ceremony was a high-energy event that blended the traditions of Divine 9 with a touch of Atlanta royalty. Deyjah made her grand entrance to her father’s 2000s classic, “Bring Em’ Out.” Dressed in the sorority’s signature crimson and white, the new sorority member captivated the audience with a performance that displayed the signature Delta moves, adding her twist of a split at the end of her introduction.

While the atmosphere was celebratory, there was a deep, emotional undercurrent to Deyjah’s initiation. Upon introducing herself to the crowd, she revealed her line name: “Precious Heir.” According to Essence, the name is a direct tribute to her late aunt, Precious Harris, who was herself a devoted member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Precious, a beloved figure in the Harris family and a fan favorite on T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, tragically passed away in 2019 at the age of 66 following a car accident in Atlanta.

“Now some of y’all may know me as Princess of the South,” she told the crowd, “but in Delta land, I will forever be known as Precious Heir.”

T.I. & Tiny's Baby Boy Is All Grown Up! Major Harris Steps Out In Style For Senior Prom was originally published on bossip.com