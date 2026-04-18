Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Ice Spice Incident at McDonald’s Now Under Police Review

The incident reportedly took place on April 15, when Ice Spice was eating with a friend and was approached by a woman.

Published on April 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

An incident involving Ice Spice at a Hollywood McDonald’s is now moving beyond viral footage and into a legal situation.

According to her attorney, Bradford Cohen, the altercation has officially been reported to the Los Angeles Police Department, with potential criminal and civil action on the table.

What Happened

The incident reportedly took place on April 15th, when Ice Spice was eating with a friend and was approached by a woman. What started as a brief interaction quickly escalated, with the woman allegedly slapping the rapper. Video circulating online shows the situation continuing outside of the restaurant, turning into a larger confrontation.

Cohen described the moment as an “unprovoked attack” and made it clear they are exploring all legal options, including whether the location itself could be held responsible for a lack of proper security.

As the footage spread, another layer of the story surfaced.

The Attacker Tells Her Story

The woman involved, identified online as Vayah, shared her version of events, claiming she initially approached Ice Spice as a fan. According to her, the interaction turned tense after she felt the rapper responded with an attitude. Vayah alleges that after being called out of her name, she reacted by slapping Ice Spice, which led to her being removed from the restaurant.

She also claims the situation didn’t end there, saying the confrontation continued outside, where tensions remained high and property was damaged.

Now, what began as a viral moment is shifting into something more serious.

With a police report filed and legal action being considered, the focus moves from social media reactions to accountability. And as both sides tell very different versions of what happened, the next steps will likely depend on what investigators are able to confirm.

For now, it’s a reminder of how quickly public encounters can escalate, especially in a moment where cameras are always rolling.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

entertainment news

More from 92 Q
Trending
19 Items
Music  |  paige.boyd

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
We Them Ones Comedy Tour Baltimore Graphic
Events  |  Editor Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour Hits CFG Bank Arena May 1

Comment
Baltimore Maryland downtown city marina on Inner Harbor panorama
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Announces Up to $1,500 Utility Bill Relief for Residents

Comment
Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News  |  quicksilvashow

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close