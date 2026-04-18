Ice Spice Incident at McDonald’s Now Under Police Review

An incident involving Ice Spice at a Hollywood McDonald’s is now moving beyond viral footage and into a legal situation.

According to her attorney, Bradford Cohen, the altercation has officially been reported to the Los Angeles Police Department, with potential criminal and civil action on the table.

What Happened

The incident reportedly took place on April 15th, when Ice Spice was eating with a friend and was approached by a woman. What started as a brief interaction quickly escalated, with the woman allegedly slapping the rapper. Video circulating online shows the situation continuing outside of the restaurant, turning into a larger confrontation.

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Cohen described the moment as an “unprovoked attack” and made it clear they are exploring all legal options, including whether the location itself could be held responsible for a lack of proper security.

As the footage spread, another layer of the story surfaced.

The Attacker Tells Her Story

The woman involved, identified online as Vayah, shared her version of events, claiming she initially approached Ice Spice as a fan. According to her, the interaction turned tense after she felt the rapper responded with an attitude. Vayah alleges that after being called out of her name, she reacted by slapping Ice Spice, which led to her being removed from the restaurant.

She also claims the situation didn’t end there, saying the confrontation continued outside, where tensions remained high and property was damaged.

Now, what began as a viral moment is shifting into something more serious.

With a police report filed and legal action being considered, the focus moves from social media reactions to accountability. And as both sides tell very different versions of what happened, the next steps will likely depend on what investigators are able to confirm.

For now, it’s a reminder of how quickly public encounters can escalate, especially in a moment where cameras are always rolling.