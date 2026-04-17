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Traffic Alert: Southbound I-83 Lanes, Key Ramps Closing This Weekend

Published on April 17, 2026
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Sunny urban cityscape line the highway. Downtown connection with suburban areas of big city. Road leading to the distance at dawn in Baltimore, Maryland. Aerial view
Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty

Road work will bring lane closures and ramp shutdowns along the Jones Falls Expressway in Baltimore through the weekend.

The Baltimore Department of Transportation said two southbound lanes on the Jones Falls Expressway will be closed between the 29th Street ramp and Guilford Avenue starting Friday at 9 a.m. The closures will remain in place through Sunday night, ending at 11 p.m.

In addition to the lane reductions, two ramps will be closed with detours posted:

  • The North Avenue ramp to southbound I-83
  • The Maryland Avenue exit ramp from southbound I-83

Drivers are urged to plan ahead and take alternate routes to avoid delays.

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