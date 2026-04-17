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Diddy Counterclaims Coming in Explosive $30M Lawsuit

Diddy Strikes Back: Counterclaims Coming in Explosive $30M Lawsuit

Published on April 17, 2026
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Back in 2024, Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit with a $30 million lawsuit from producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr.. In the filing, Jones accused the Bad Boy founder of sexual assault, harassment, drugging, and other serious misconduct. Combs has denied all allegations.

Following the lawsuit, his attorney, Erica Wolff, dismissed the claims in a statement, calling the case “pure fiction” and “a shameless attempt to generate media attention and secure a quick settlement.” She added that there was no RICO conspiracy and insisted that Jones was never threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked.

Wolff also stated that the defense looks forward to proving in court that the allegations are entirely fabricated and should be dismissed.

Now, Combs’ legal team is preparing to file counterclaims against Jones, citing what they describe as “recent conduct and newly uncovered facts.” Details of those claims have not yet been made public.

This latest development comes just days after Combs filed an appeal related to his federal prison sentence. His attorneys argue that the so-called “freak-off” tapes in question qualify as amateur adult content and are therefore protected under the First Amendment.

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