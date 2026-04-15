Maryland’s Redistricting Effort Officially Fails 

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Maryland’s redistricting has officially failed after the state’s legislative session ended on Monday without the effort being brought to a final vote.

According to The New York Times, the redistricting effort was heavily championed by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat. While the Maryland House of Delegates approved a new map in February, the redistricting effort stalled out in the state Senate. Senate President Bill Ferguson was against the redistricting effort, as Maryland already has a heavily gerrymandered map with only one seat held by a Republican. Ferguson believed that further gerrymandering the map would expose Democrats to legal turmoil and could put the existing map at risk.

Moore acknowledged there were “fundamental disagreements” surrounding the redistricting effort when talking with reporters on Monday. “This is not an issue that is done or settled,” Moore added, “because Donald Trump continues to show this issue is not done, nor settled, when you continue to look at the assault that is happening around the November elections and beyond.”

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The failure of Maryland’s redistricting effort parallels what happened in Indiana last year, where the state legislature’s Republican supermajority refused to implement a redistricting plan supported by Republican Gov. Mike Braun and President Donald Trump.

Redistricting has become an unusually hot topic ahead of the midterm elections. While redistricting typically happens at the start of each new decade in response to Census data, that all changed last summer after Trump successfully convinced Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to implement a new congressional map that could have given Republicans five new House seats. The Republican state legislatures in North Carolina and Missouri implemented redistricting efforts of their own.

In a rare show of force, Democrats didn’t just roll over and let it happen. California launched a redistricting effort of its own to directly counter Texas. California voters overwhelmingly approved the effort, which gives Democrats five new House seats in the state.

While the Maryland redistricting effort is officially a nonstarter, early voting is underway in Virginia for a constitutional amendment that would allow the state legislature’s Democratic majority to implement its own redistricting effort.

Virginia’s redistricting effort came out of nowhere and may very well be one of the most consequential ahead of this year’s midterms. The map proposed by the state’s Grand Assembly could flip four seats to the Democrats. Despite several failed attempts by Republicans to shut down the redistricting effort in the courts, early voting shows that Virginia’s Democrats may ultimately get their way.

Between public sentiment growing increasingly negative around ICE and Trump’s mass deportation campaign, along with the misguided war in Iran further exacerbating the U.S.’s cost-of-living crisis, the GOP’s midterms prospects are looking worse and worse, even with their gerrymandered maps. The GOP holds a narrow majority in the House, with Democrats only needing a net gain of three seats to flip control of the chamber. The Virginia map could single-handedly give them the advantage should it pass.

Adding to the GOP’s woes is the possibility that Texas might have accidentally conducted a dummymander. Their new map was largely built around the gains Trump made with Latino voters in 2024, but that group is turning against the administration over the economy and Trump’s attacks on birthright citizenship.

Which is honestly crazy to me since he explicitly campaigned on that. I swear I can’t stand a “pick me” voter.

Anyway, even though Maryland’s redistricting effort failed, there is still plenty of evidence that Democrats have momentum on their side as we approach the midterms.

SEE ALSO:

Maryland Redistricting Effort Stalls Out Due To Lack Of Senate Votes



Maryland Redistricting Map Removes State’s 1 Republican Seat





Maryland’s Redistricting Effort Officially Fails was originally published on newsone.com