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Kanye West Postpones France Show Amid Ban Threat

Kanye West postponed his Marseille concert after French officials said they would seek to block the show.

Published on April 15, 2026
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Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has postponed his upcoming concert in Marseille, France.

“After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice,” Ye wrote Wednesday on social media.

The show was scheduled for June 11 at the Stade Vélodrome. French authorities recently said they would seek to block the performance.

France’s Interior Minister, Laurent Nuñez, confirmed officials were exploring legal options to prevent the concert.

Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan also publicly opposed the event. He cited concerns tied to hate speech and the city’s multicultural identity.

“I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unabashed Nazism,” Payan said.

West announced the postponement himself in a statement on social media. He said the decision was his and added he does not want fans caught in the controversy.

The move follows growing backlash across Europe tied to West’s past antisemitic remarks.

In recent weeks, the United Kingdom denied him entry. That decision led to the cancellation of a major festival appearance.

Other countries have also taken action or considered restrictions tied to similar concerns.

West has previously issued public apologies and said he wants to make amends.

It remains unclear if or when the Marseille concert will be rescheduled.

Ye Banned From Britain, Festival Organizers Forced to Pull the Plug

Kanye Takes Out Full-Page Ad to Apologize to Black &amp; Jewish Community

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Kanye West Postpones France Show Amid Ban Threat was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

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