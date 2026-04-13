Source: John Nacion / Getty

Floyd “Money” Mayweather is facing money trouble.

The undefeated boxing icon, widely considered one of the greatest fighters in the sport’s history, is dealing with serious financial scrutiny after reports that the IRS has filed a $7.3 million tax lien against him.

According to Business Insider, the lien was filed after Mayweather reportedly didn’t pay federal taxes from 2018 to 2023. The filing notes that since the balance remained unpaid, the government has the right to pursue Mayweather’s assets to resolve the debt.

From the time it was announced that Mayweather was planning to return to the ring, there have been rumors that Mayweather might be having money trouble. Especially since the exhibition opponent Mayweather is expected to face is none other than Mike Tyson. There have also been reports that Money May will face Manny Pacquiao in September. The Pacquiao fight is already steeped in controversy, as Complex notes that Mayweather may have already accepted an advance payment for his reported involvement and is allegedly trying to switch the fight from a professional boxing match to an exhibition bout.

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“Jas Mathur, CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, told ESPN that Mayweather ‘signed for a professional fight’ and alleged that he is now in breach of contract,” Complex reports.

The flamboyant boxer is known just as much for his defensive skills as he is for his lavish lifestyle. He often posts videos of his spending sprees, exotic watches, and foreign car collections on social media, and is known to boast about large gambling winnings. No word on whether or not any of this could’ve caused Mayweather’s money problems, but the IRS isn’t the only folks looking for their bread.

Earlier this year, Mayweather, 49, was sued for $338,000 for allegedly not paying rent on a Manhattan duplex at the Baccarat Hotel and Residences. The apartment costs some $100,000 per month.

Two Miami jewelers are also trying to get their money from the boxer. AJ’s Jewelry claims that the boxer “left with luxury watches and gold chains worth roughly $1.675 million, but paid only $300,000.” Another jeweler, Leonard Sulaymanov, is looking to clear up an unpaid debt with Mayweather over $3.9 million in jewelry. Both AJ’s Jewelry and Sulaymanov have filed lawsuits.

Mayweather has also filed lawsuits seeking money he believes he’s owed.

Despite claims that Mayweather is having money problems, Mayweather’s attorney told Business Insider that the boxer is not “experiencing financial strain.”

See the ongoing reaction to Mayweather’s money problems below.