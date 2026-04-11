Trending on the Timeline: Offset Shooting, Lil Tjay Legal Trouble

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS Who did it, who done it, and who needs to quit it? If you missed the latest drop from DJ Misses on her “Trending on the Timeline” segment, grab your cup because the tea is piping hot. From alarming reports of violence to unexpected legal troubles, she delivered the facts straight to the forefront. Let us dive into the details she shared about some of the most talked-about figures in hip-hop right now.

Offset’s Scare: Shooting at the Hard Rock in Florida Offset faced a terrifying ordeal. Reports confirmed that the rap superstar experienced a shooting incident near the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida. News like this always shakes the community, but thankfully, representatives for Offset quickly stepped up to assure everyone that he is safe. They confirmed he remains in stable condition following the frightening event. DJ Misses also noted that various entertainment blogs recently shared photos of Offset standing comfortably outside the local hospital. The images suggest he was preparing for a standard discharge to head home and recover. Seeing him upright and okay brought a massive wave of relief to his supporters everywhere.

Lil Tjay Detained: Legal Troubles at the Hard Rock Rapper Lil Tjay found himself wrapped up in a completely different kind of trouble at the exact same location. Broward County Sheriff’s Office records show authorities took Lil Tjay into custody on Monday. They booked the young artist on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. According to police statements, Lil Tjay engaged in a physical altercation right before the shooting incident involving Offset. Officers also detained a second individual at the scene, though they did not file formal charges against that person. Seeking to clear the air, an attorney for Lil Tjay recently spoke out to clarify the actual timeline of events. The legal representative firmly stated that Lil Tjay had absolutely zero involvement in the shooting at the Hard Rock. The attorney confirmed authorities did not charge the rapper with anything related to the gunfire, and officials have since released him from custody.