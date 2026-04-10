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Even Joel Osteen Thought Druski's Megachurch Skit

Even Joel Osteen Thought Druski’s Megachurch Skit Was Funny But Points Out What’s “Interesting”

From fashion dudes and airport workers to diehard conservatives, seemingly no one is off-limits when it comes to Druski’s hilarious skits.

Published on April 10, 2026
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From fashion dudes and airport workers to diehard conservatives, seemingly no one is off-limits when it comes to Druski’s hilarious skits.

One of his most recent on-the-nose hits was when he mocked megachurch pastors, and while it’s been well received online, an actual megachurch pastor is now even confessing how entertaining it was.

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Pastor Joel Osteen was on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast when the social media star straight-up asked him if he saw Druski’s skit.

“Well, it was funny, you know? He’s making fun of it. I just thought it was funny. That was funny, but it’s a megachurch because we’re big,” Osteen said around the 52:00 minute mark.

Osteen does push back against the grandiose implications of megachurches, adding that his congregation only got that big because of the sheer number of people who wanted to worship like him, so it just grew.

“But here’s the thing. I think this is interesting. We never tried to have a big church. It really wasn’t a goal. It was just a goal to help people,” Osteen added. “And so my parents started with 90 people back in 1959. So I grew up in a small church. I knew everybody until I was 10 years old, it was still 90 people. And so it grew to thousands by the time my dad died. But we never really tried to have a big church. We just didn’t want to turn people away. We had to just make room for more people. So I think the goal was not just the bigness, but the goal is to impact people.”

Druski’s church skit dropped in January and took aim at shady church leaders. The theatrical clip began with him suspended in midair, smoke blowing around him as he preached, dressed in a Dior suit jacket.

“I had someone in the congregation ask why I wear Christian Dior and Christian Louboutin. I said it’s because I’m a Christian and I walk in the blood of Jesus,” he explains to those seated in the pews while also donning a pair of iced-out chains, and of course a diamond-encrusted cross.

Throughout the 2-minute clip, he also pressures people to raise millions, snarkily putting large bills into a money counter and driving away in a Rolls-Royce after shrugging off someone who asks him for prayers.

Osteen may be a good sport over the parody, but the same can’t be said for Trump, who told Erika Kirk she should sue Druski after his conservative MAGA woman skit.

See social media’s initial reaction to Druski’s skit below.

Even Joel Osteen Thought Druski’s Megachurch Skit Was Funny But Points Out What’s “Interesting” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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