Dasaun Williams: Attornery Ben Crump Says Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Promotes Culture Of Violent Excessive Force

Source: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office / Mugshot

The News4JAX report details a growing controversy surrounding the arrest of 24-year-old Dasaun Williams, whose violent encounter with officers from the Jacksonville (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has sparked public outrage and renewed scrutiny of police use of force. BOSSIP previously reported on Williams’ November arrest during an undercover drug and gang investigation, but body camera footage only surfaced months later after his family obtained and shared it publicly.

The video quickly spread online, prompting widespread concern and dozens of viewer requests for the outlet to investigate whether officers used excessive force. Footage appears to show Williams being struck during the arrest, and images taken afterward show him with a visibly swollen face. Despite this, attorneys for Williams say the official police report makes no mention of any use of force—an omission that has raised serious questions about transparency and accountability within the department.

Williams now faces 27 felony charges, including drug trafficking, selling fentanyl and methamphetamine, and firearms-related offenses. Prosecutors have declined a proposed plea deal, meaning the case is continuing to move through the legal system even as controversy over the arrest intensifies.

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In response to the viral footage, the family has enlisted ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Harry Daniels, both nationally recognized for taking on high-profile cases involving alleged police brutality. The attorneys held a press conference in Jacksonville, Fla., where they accused JSO not only of excessive force in this instance but also of broader systemic failures that allow such incidents to occur. They argue that the department’s policies may enable misconduct rather than prevent it, and they are demanding a full and transparent investigation.

The sheriff’s office has stated that the case remains under administrative review but has released few additional details, further fueling criticism from advocates and the public. Meanwhile, the video continues to circulate widely, amplifying calls for accountability and reform.

This case underscores a familiar and troubling pattern: a violent arrest captured on video, discrepancies between official reports and visual evidence, and a community left questioning whether justice will be served.

Dasaun Williams: Attornery Ben Crump Says Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Promotes Culture Of Violent Excessive Force was originally published on bossip.com