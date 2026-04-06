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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Pooh Shiesty Arrest, J. Cole Hoops Move

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Pooh Shiesty Arrest, J. Cole Hoops Move

Pooh Shiesty faces serious charges after an alleged kidnapping and robbery, while J. Cole heads overseas to play basketball and Jay-Z and Pharrell fuel collab rumors.

Published on April 6, 2026
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It’s a wild day in entertainment headlines, and Pooh Shiesty is at the center of it all. The Memphis rapper, along with his father and several others, was reportedly arrested in connection to an alleged kidnapping and robbery involving Gucci Mane. If convicted, those involved could face life in prison, making this a developing story many are watching closely. Fellow rapper Big30 is also reportedly tied to the case.

Meanwhile, Rick Ross weighed in, stressing the importance of handling business legally rather than through force, adding another layer to the conversation around accountability in the industry.

Switching gears, J. Cole is making headlines for something completely different. The Grammy-winning rapper is taking his talents overseas, officially signing on to play professional basketball in China. This isn’t his first time balancing music and sports, and fans are curious how it will impact his touring schedule.

Over in Paris, Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams were spotted together leaving Louis Vuitton headquarters, sparking rumors of a possible collaboration.

And don’t forget—it’s New Music Friday. Fresh drops from Swae Lee, Key Glock, Sexyy Red, and Meek Mill are keeping playlists hot. Stay tuned—because the culture never sleeps.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Pooh Shiesty Arrest, J. Cole Hoops Move was originally published on kysdc.com

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