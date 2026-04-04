Pete Hegseth Is Getting Ripped On Social Media By A Trump Official

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

As President Donald Trump’s ill-conceived war in Iran continues to rage on and leave the world discombobulated and confused about which way is up, tensions within the administration are reportedly growing, everyone is getting frustrated with everybody, and since Trump appears to be firing his people just for collecting too much bad press, anyone’s head could be on the chopping block next.

Anyway, Deputy Executive Director of the Taskforce on National and Homeland Security David Pyne doesn’t appear to be very fond of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth or Trump’s reckless war of choice—a decidedly bad choice—in Iran.

“I defended Secretary of War Pete Hegseth from all of his scandals right up until the invasion of Iran,” Pyne tweeted Thursday, April 2. “He was America First and reportedly counseled Trump against starting a war with Iran a year ago. Since that time he has gone full neocon warmonger and prayed publicly that God would help us kill the Iranian people. I am ashamed I ever supported him.”

Love Opinion? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Oh, I know nobody thought Pyne was mad at Hegseth because he’s a misogynistic racist who is blocking top Black and female military personnel from receiving promotions, or because he’s firing top Army officials amid a costly war just because they’re connected to the Biden administration, or because they are voices of dissent. Pyne isn’t turning on old Pete because he’s a bigot and a Trump stooge; he’s mad because Hegseth is a bigot and a Trump stooge who egged on this stupid-ass war instead of talking the president out of it.

Pyne really does seem to hate this war, though, because he has been doom-posting about it nearly non-stop for days.

It’s worth noting that Pyne, a former US Army HQ Staff Officer, isn’t the only military person with reservations about Hegseth. In fact, even some current active-duty troops are reportedly referring to the Department of Defense, which Hegseth foolishly rebranded as the Department of War, as the “Department of War Crimes.”

Honestly, if I were a gambling man, and we were taking bets on what prominent Trump administration official is catching a pink slip next, my money would be on Hegseth to be gone by year’s end, or by the time the conflict in Iran is completed, whichever comes first—which isn’t even certain enough to place a bet on.

SEE ALSO:

Pete Hegseth Fired US Army Chief Of Staff So He Can Be Racist In Peace



US Military Searching For Pilot After Fighter Jet Shot Down Over Iran





Pete Hegseth Is Getting Ripped On Social Media By A Trump Official was originally published on newsone.com