Pooh Shiesty’s Father Placed on House Arrest in Gucci Mane Case

This situation is getting complicated fast.

The father of Pooh Shiesty is now on house arrest following his alleged involvement in a high-profile incident involving Gucci Mane.

The Details

According to reports out of Memphis, Lontrell Williams Sr. was granted a $250,000 bond during a court hearing on Friday and ordered to remain under home incarceration. That means strict electronic monitoring, with travel limited to court appearances in Dallas.

Also, he’s not the only one caught up in this.

Several others were also placed in detention, including Memphis rapper Big30, who is accused of recording the incident. Authorities claim the situation unfolded back in January inside a Dallas recording studio, where multiple individuals were present during what was supposed to be a business discussion.

Instead, it allegedly turned into something much more serious.

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According to prosecutors, the dispute centered around contract paperwork involving Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records. When the paperwork was reportedly declined, things escalated. Investigators say Gucci Mane was held at gunpoint, while another suspect allegedly stole jewelry during the confrontation.

Federal officials aren’t taking this lightly.

Getting to the Bottom of the Case

Ryan Raybould, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, made it clear that using intimidation or violence to handle business disputes will be aggressively prosecuted. In other words, this isn’t being treated like industry drama. This is being handled as a federal case.

What makes this even more layered is Pooh Shiesty’s recent timeline. The rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., was released from prison in October 2025 after serving time on a federal conspiracy charge. Since then, there have already been reports of new opportunities, including interest from Yo Gotti and his CMG label.

Now, all of that is sitting under a cloud.

If convicted, the charges tied to this case could carry serious consequences, potentially even life sentences for those involved.

At its core, this situation feels like a reminder of how quickly things can spiral when business, ego, and pressure collide.

Now, the industry is watching closely to see what happens next.