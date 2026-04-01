Tiger Woods Says He’s “Seeking Treatment” After Pleading Not Guilty To DUI

Source: James Gilbert/TGL / Getty

Tiger Woods is finally acknowledging that he’s got a problem and that golf shouldn’t be his main priority for now, after his latest alleged DUI.

The golfing legend has broken his silence with a statement on X, seemingly understanding how serious the situation is.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” he begins. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

He didn’t outright admit an issue, but notes he wants privacy as he finds his way back to show up better for his loved ones and on the golf course.

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“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones, and myself at this time.”

Despite taking ownership, within hours, he still pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanor DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

He also waived his arraignment, which was scheduled for April 23, as his lawyer, Douglas Duncan, demanded a jury trial in Martin County Circuit Court in Stuart, Florida.

The arrest affidavit reads that Woods says he was looking down at his phone and changing radio stations during the accident, so he didn’t realize the car in front of him had slowed down. But authorities believed it was more than a case of distraction when they noticed he had “several signs of impairment,” including “sweating profusely,” his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” as well as “extremely dilated.”

Cops say that while Woods was “extremely alert and talkative,” he moved “lethargic and slow.” He had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket and openly admitted he’d taken prescription meds that morning.

His arrest stemmed from him flipping his Range Rover on its side last Friday while driving in his Jupiter Island neighborhood.

The 2026 Masters is set to begin on April 9, and after dropping out, the organization announced it’s putting full support behind him.

“Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament fully support Tiger Woods as he focuses on his well-being,” said Fred Ridley, the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club. “Although Tiger will not be joining us in person next week, his presence will be felt here in Augusta.”

See the ongoing reactions to Woods’ latest driving mishap below.