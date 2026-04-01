Ravens Coach Unsure If Lamar Jackson Will Attend Voluntary Workouts

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens are entering a new era this offseason, and all eyes are on quarterback Lamar Jackson as the team prepares for its voluntary workout program.

Head coach Jesse Minter said Tuesday during the NFL league meetings that he is uncertain how much Jackson will participate when the program begins April 6. While the workouts are optional, Minter expressed optimism about the team’s overall turnout and Jackson’s mindset heading into the offseason.

“I know Lamar’s excited,” Minter said. “We’ve had a lot of good connection points, and we’re looking forward to working with whoever shows up.”

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Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, has historically skipped most voluntary offseason workouts while still maintaining elite performance. Last year, he attended just one of nine on-field practices before mandatory minicamp.

This offseason, however, presents a different challenge for Baltimore. The team is adjusting to new leadership under Minter and implementing a fresh offensive system led by first-year playcaller Declan Doyle.

Minter stopped short of confirming Jackson’s participation, saying the team will get a clearer picture once players begin reporting. “We’ll see on April 6 who walks in the door,” he said.

The Ravens’ offseason program begins April 6, with on-field workouts scheduled for May. Mandatory minicamp will take place June 9 through June 11.

At 29, Jackson remains one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in league history, holding a career passer rating of 102.2 and the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback. Still, he’s coming off a 6-7 season—his first losing record as a starter—and a year where Baltimore missed the playoffs.

Despite that, Minter expressed confidence in his star quarterback’s leadership and growth.

“You don’t reach Lamar’s level without a strong work ethic and leadership,” he said. “We’re excited to see him continue to evolve.”