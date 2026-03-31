Young Dolph Murder Case Delayed Again Over Plea Deal Dispute

Prince Williams

Young Dolph’s murder case is nearing its conclusion, but a final agreement has been delayed due to a dispute involving Cornelius Smith’s plea deal.

Smith, who has admitted to being the gunman, was expected to formally enter a guilty plea during a sentencing hearing in February. However, negotiations stalled when he and his legal team were unable to reach an agreement regarding his housing arrangements. As a result, the hearing was postponed to March 30.

Now, the case has been delayed once again, as Smith’s attorneys say they need additional time to finalize that specific aspect of the deal. While the overall plea agreement remains in place, this unresolved detail continues to hold up proceedings.

In response, a Memphis, Tennessee court has granted both the prosecution and defense more time to resolve the issue and move the case toward a final resolution.