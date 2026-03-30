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OJ Da Juiceman Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

OJ Da Juiceman was reportedly rushed to the hospital after suffering a serious medical emergency while in custody.

Published on March 30, 2026
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Juiceland With OJ Da Juiceman - Atlanta, GA
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OJ Da Juiceman was reportedly rushed to the hospital after suffering a serious medical emergency while in custody.

According to TMZ, the Atlanta rapper was transported from jail to a local hospital after a health scare related to Type 1 diabetes. His team later released a statement addressing the situation and raising concerns about his condition while behind bars.

“While in custody, OJ suffered a serious medical episode related to his Type 1 diabetes on March 21 and required emergency treatment at Grady Memorial Hospital. His health and safety should never have been put at risk in this way.”

The incident reportedly occurred just days after the rapper was taken into custody, which raised additional concerns about how his medical needs were being handled. As of now, there has been no official update on his current condition.

The remaining two charges are felonies: possession of a firearm and aggravated assault on a public safety officer. If convicted, the more serious charges could carry a potential sentence of five to 10 years in prison.

Outside of his ongoing legal issues, the Georgia rapper has still been keeping busy on the music side. He recently dropped a new project titled R&B Juice 2.

For now, fans are hoping the Bricks rapper can fully recover as he continues to deal with his ongoing legal situation.

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OJ Da Juiceman Hospitalized After Medical Emergency was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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