Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Bold Broadway Debut

Megan Thee Stallion stars as Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, making history as the first female-identifying performer in the role.

Megan's performance blends her signature confidence and charisma with theatrical storytelling, engaging the audience and paying tribute to her mother.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion adds another major milestone to her already stacked resume. This time, the Houston hottie takes her talents from the stage to Broadway. Read about her latest role on stage inside.

Megan officially made her debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Mar. 24, stepping into the spotlight at New York’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

According to People, Megan kicks off a limited eight-week run in the Tony Award-winning production. She takes on the role of Zidler, who is the flamboyant and commanding host of the iconic Parisian nightclub. It is a role that demands presence, charisma, and control of the room — all things Megan delivers naturally.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

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From the moment she hits the stage, Megan commands attention. Reports note that she anchors the high-energy show with ease, blending her signature confidence with theatrical storytelling. The superstar talent even breaks the fourth wall to shout out her fans, known as the Hotties, while adding her signature ad-libs into the performance. The result is a Broadway moment that feels both classic and undeniably modern.

In an interview with USA Today, Megan reflects on how this moment connects back to her childhood. She shared that her late mother once encouraged her to participate in plays and “loved the theater.” That early exposure to theater now comes full circle in one of the biggest stages in the world. Megan describes the opportunity as something her mother would have wanted for her, adding a deeper emotional layer to the milestone. She believes her mom may have even manifested this moment for her.

And true to form, Megan does not leave her music behind. During the curtain call, she surprises audiences with a medley of hits like “Savage,” “WAP,” and “Body,” turning the theater into a full-on concert experience. Social media clips show the crowd on their feet, with celebrities and fans alike celebrating the moment.

Beyond the stage, Megan continues to expand her influence across industries. From brand partnerships to philanthropy through her Pete and Thomas Foundation, she consistently pushes herself into new creative spaces while maintaining her authenticity.

Megan’s Broadway debut also makes history. Megan becomes the first female-identifying performer to take on the role of Zidler in any production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. This move further cements her as a trailblazer in entertainment.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

This is a reminder that Megan Thee Stallion is not confined to one lane. Whether it is music, film, or now theater, she shows up, delivers, and makes the moment her own.

Congrats to Megan Thee Stallion on another major career milestone in the books. Be sure to catch her on the stage for the next eight weeks until May 17.

Check out a sneak peek from the show:

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Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Bold Broadway Debut was originally published on globalgrind.com