The World's Top 10 Black Billionaires Of 2026
The World’s Top 10 Black Billionaires Of 2026
- Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest person, leads Dangote Group, a major West African conglomerate.
- Alexander Karp co-founded Palantir, a leading data-mining and AI software company.
- David Steward founded World Wide Technology, a prominent IT services and solutions provider.
Black billionaires continue to break barriers and redefine success on a global scale. From trailblazers in technology and finance to pioneers in entertainment and infrastructure, these individuals have built empires that extend far beyond profits. This list of the world’s top 10 Black billionaires in 2026 according to Forbes highlights not only their net worths, but also the impact they’ve made in their industries and communities showing that their legacy is just as powerful as wealth.
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See the World’s Top 10 Black Billionaires Of 2026 Below
Aliko Dangote
Aliko Dangote is recognized as Africas richest person, he is the CEO and founder of Dangote group which is the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa, with major interests in cement, sugar, flour, and oil refining.
His estimated networth is $28.5 Billion
Alexander Karp
Alexander Karp is the cofounder and CEO of Palantir Technologies a major data-mining and software company focused on AI and analytics for defense and intelligence agencies.
His estimated net worth is $13.4 Billion
David Steward
David Steward is an entrepreneur and the founder/chairman of World Wide Technology (WWT)
His estimated net worth is $12.4 Billion
Abdul Samad Rabiu
Abdul Samad Rabiu is a Nigerian industrialist, philanthropist, and the founder/chairman of BUA Group, a major African conglomerate specializing in cement, sugar, food production, and infrastructure.
His estimated net worth is $11.2 Billion
Rober F. Smith
Rober F. Smith is an american billionaire investor, philanthropist, and the founder of Vista Equity Partners which is a leading private equity firm focused on software, data, and technology.
His estimated net worth is $10 Billion
Mike Adenuga
Mike Adenuga is a prominent Nigerian businessman known as the founder of Globacom which is Nigeria’s second-largest telecom operator, and Conoil Producing.
His estimated net worth is $6.5 Billion
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan is a retired american basketball player and businessman. Post NBA career he became a majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets and is one of the world’s richest athletes.
His estimated networth is $4.3 Billion
Patrice Motsepe
Patrice Motsepe is a South African billionaire businessman, mining magnate, and the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) since 2021. As the founder of African Rainbow Minerals, he is known as South Africa’s first black billionaire.
His estimated net worth is $4.3 Billion
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey is an influential American media executive, talk show host, actress, producer, and philanthropist. She best known for her 25-season syndicated talk show. She ahs also built a media empire OWN network.
Her estimated net worth is $3.2 Billion
Jay Z
Jay Z is a legedary American rapper, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur from Brooklyn. He is 25-time Grammy winner and the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records and built a multi-billion dollar empire making him one of the most influential cultural figures.
His estimated net worth is $2.8 Billion
The World’s Top 10 Black Billionaires Of 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com