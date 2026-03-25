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Rapper Desiigner Arrested & Charged With Domestic Violence

Rapper Desiigner Arrested & Charged With Domestic Violence

Published on March 25, 2026
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Rapper Desiigner Birthday Celebration
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Grammy-nominated rapper Desiigner, known for hit songs like “Panda” and “Timmy Tuner,” is out on bond after getting arrested in South Carolina.

According to law enforcement, the rapper— whose real name is Sidney Royel Shelby III, was taken into custody and charged with third-degree domestic violence in Horry County.

Representatives for Desiigner have not yet issued a public statement. Law enforcement has also not confirmed additional details of the details leading to the arrest at this time.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has made the headlines for legal troubles. In 2023, he faced a federal charge for indecent exposure after an incident on a flight. Earlier in his career, he was also arrested in New York after a road rage incident, where the charges were later dropped.

According to news station WIS 10, Desiigner was released on Tuesday on a $1,500 bond.

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Rapper Desiigner Arrested & Charged With Domestic Violence was originally published on hiphopnc.com

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