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Dosso Beauty Founder Talks Consumer Reports' New Findings

Consumer Reports Tested 30 Braiding Hair Brands—Only Dosso Beauty Was Heavy-Metal Free

The results from the new Consumer Reports study on braiding and human hair are in. Kadidja Dosso, founder of Dosso Beauty, is weighing in.

Published on March 24, 2026
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  • Dosso Beauty is the only brand that tested negative for heavy metals in hair products.
  • All tested brands contained volatile organic compounds linked to health issues.
  • Dosso Beauty calls for stronger industry regulation and transparency around product safety.
Kadidja Dosso holding a bundle of Dosso Beauty's Hypoallergenic Braiding Hair
Source: Alexandre Hubert / other

In 2025, a Consumer Reports study found that 100% of the most popular braiding hair tested contained carcinogens. Unsurprisingly, the results raised concerns. Now, a follow-up study examining human hair and synthetic brands marketed as safer alternatives—from Gyal to Rebundle—has been released. Only one brand, Dosso Beauty, tested negative for heavy metals.

Additionally, findings revealed that all the products tested contained volatile organic compounds (VOCs), including toxins linked to cancer and respiratory irritants. Although some brands were found to contain only small levels of contaminants, these results speak to the importance of brands doing the work to ensure 100% product safety. 

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In a category where no other brand has fully cleared testing, Dosso Beauty emerges as an outlier in the industry.

A side profile image of a model with boho braids
Source: Ryan Powell / Ryan Powell

“We’ve spent years working on independent clinical trials and providing education to our consumers about the benefits of using our products, and this news gave me a great deal of gratitude because all of the hard work that we’ve put in has not gone unnoticed,” Dosso Beauty founder Kadidja Dosso exclusively tells HelloBeautiful. “What also scares me about the fact that we were the only brand that tested negative for heavy metals is how much more harm 99% of the hair extensions in the market are causing millions of women around the world.”

While Kadidja points to the global distribution of Dosso Beauty’s Hypoallergenic Braiding Hair as the long-term goal, she acknowledges that more work remains. While Dosso Beauty stands apart in testing, the presence of VOCs points to a larger, unresolved issue within the industry.

A bundle of Dosso Beauty Hypoallergenic Braiding Hair
Source: Tyler McColley / Tyler McColley

“We work with our manufacturer to conduct third-party testing to confirm that our products are free of heavy metals bi-annually, in line with our testing schedule,” Kadidja says. “We’ve shared the results of the report with them immediately and ensured that they addressed it with the factory staff to ensure that we can have an open discussion about how to make our hair even safer than just being free of heavy metals.”

She adds that while change won’t happen overnight, stronger regulation in this space is necessary. As a member of the Beauty Justice Coalition, the team is actively working to bring together brands, organizations, and individuals to shine a brighter light on this issue.

Dosso Beauty founder Kadidja Dosso
Source: Alexandre Hubert / other

As a beauty founder who takes pride in educating the masses, Kadidja urges brands to take initiative and ensure product safety. Prior to the Consumer Reports study, Dosso Beauty conducted two clinical trials and published the results on its website in the name of efficacy and transparency. The message is clear: it’s time for other brands to follow suit.

“Brands must conduct their own trials to ensure that their products are safe for their consumers,” Kadidja recommends. “And if the results show that they are not safe, it is their duty to acknowledge the results and inform consumers of their next steps to rectify it.”

SEE ALSO

Consumer Reports Tested 30 Braiding Hair Brands—Only Dosso Beauty Was Heavy-Metal Free was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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