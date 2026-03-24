Proposed Maryland Law Would Make It Easier to Spot Unhealthy Menu Items

A proposed bill in Maryland could soon change the way diners make decisions when ordering at restaurants. Lawmakers are considering the Informed Dining Act, which aims to help customers quickly identify menu items that are high in added sugar or sodium.

Under the proposal, CBS Baltimore reports that restaurant chains across the state would be required to place simple warning icons directly on menus next to foods that exceed recommended levels of sugar or salt. Supporters say the goal is to give diners clear, easy-to-understand nutrition information before they place their order.

The measure has already passed the Maryland House of Delegates. However, a version of the bill being considered in the state Senate suggests using QR codes instead of icons printed on menus. Advocates argue that relying on QR codes could make the information less accessible, particularly for diners who may not want to scan a code or may not have a smartphone readily available.

Health experts say high consumption of added sugar and sodium is strongly linked to serious conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Laura Hale, regional senior government relations director for the American Heart Association, said many people are surprised to learn just how unhealthy some menu items can be.

She noted that foods often perceived as healthy, such as smoothie bowls, can contain sugar levels comparable to a milkshake. Supporters of the legislation point to similar policies in cities like New York and Philadelphia, saying clearer menu labeling has helped consumers make more informed and healthier dining choices.