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Funny Marco Breaks Character and Roasts HustleManFatz

Funny Marco Breaks Character and Roasts HustleManFatz Mid Interview

Published on March 20, 2026
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Funny Marco completely broke character and flipped the script on the HustleManFatz. Known for his calm, awkward style, Marco switched it up and started roasting the host mid conversation, catching everyone off guard and turning the energy all the way up. It is a reminder that even when you think you know what to expect from Funny Marco, he can still surprise you and keep the internet entertained.

Full Interview Below: https://www.youtube.com/embed/AWwizT-_08A?si=GrgjXXTt0fX2wqaV



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