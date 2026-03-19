A potential funding crisis is raising concerns about the stability of the U.S. aviation system at a critical time for travelers.

Adam Stahl, acting deputy administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, warned that the agency is operating without the level of support it once had. According to Stahl, the TSA has already been forced to shift resources to maintain operations, but those measures may not be sustainable if funding issues continue.

Officials say the most immediate risk could impact smaller airports, which may be forced to shut down if the situation does not improve. The warning comes as the U.S. Travel Association projects a record-breaking spring travel season, with approximately 171 million Americans expected to travel between March and April.

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Travel disruptions are already being reported at major airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airportand John F. Kennedy International Airport, where long security lines have increased wait times. In some cases, arriving two hours before a flight has not been enough to avoid delays.

In addition to operational challenges, there are concerns about the impact on TSA workers. A prolonged funding lapse could affect pay for thousands of employees responsible for maintaining airport security, which could further strain the system.

For travelers in the DMV area and across the country, the situation introduces uncertainty during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. While no widespread shutdowns have been confirmed, officials continue to stress the importance of resolving funding issues quickly to avoid further disruption.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: TSA Shutdown Fears Disrupt Spring Travel was originally published on kysdc.com