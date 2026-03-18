Source: Atlantic Records / Atlantic Records

A new Kehlani project is on the way. The R&B singer announced that her new highly anticipated fifth album, Kehlani, will be released next month.

The Grammy-award winner has been teasing the release of this newest project on social media, announcing earliier this month that the project is finished.

Though we don’t have any singles or track titles yet, a press release stated that the self-titled album is a “personal statement delving into themes of love, vulnerability, and growth.” This album follows her groundbreaking single “Folded” and her 2024 album Crash.

Kehlani is set to release on the singer’s birthday, April 24.

Kehlani Announces Self-Titled Album Releasing In April was originally published on foxync.com