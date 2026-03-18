Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Kehlani Announces Self-Titled Album Releasing In April

Published on March 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Kehlani
Source: Atlantic Records / Atlantic Records

A new Kehlani project is on the way. The R&B singer announced that her new highly anticipated fifth album, Kehlani, will be released next month.

The Grammy-award winner has been teasing the release of this newest project on social media, announcing earliier this month that the project is finished.

Though we don’t have any singles or track titles yet, a press release stated that the self-titled album is a “personal statement delving into themes of love, vulnerability, and growth.” This album follows her groundbreaking single “Folded” and her 2024 album Crash.

Kehlani is set to release on the singer’s birthday, April 24.

SEE ALSO

Kehlani Announces Self-Titled Album Releasing In April was originally published on foxync.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
EARLY DISMISSAL GRAPHIC FOR WERQ
14 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Multiple Maryland School Districts Announce Early Dismissals Amid Weather Concerns

Comment
We Them Ones Comedy Tour Baltimore Graphic
Events  |  Editor Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour Hits CFG Bank Arena May 1

Comment
close-up of Maryland state flag waving on a clear day
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Housing Voucher Waiting List For Eastern Shore Opens April 1

Comment
13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close