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Kiki Shepard, Beloved Host of ‘Showtime at the Apollo,’ Dies at 74

Kiki Shepard, the iconic co-host of the long-running variety show Showtime at the Apollo, passed away on Monday at the age of 74. Her family confirmed that she died of a heart attack.

A Legacy on the Apollo Stage

From 1987 to 2002, Shepard graced the stage of Harlem’s Apollo Theater, co-hosting the legendary show alongside a rotating cast of emcees, including Steve Harvey, Sinbad, and Mo’Nique. Known as the “Apollo Queen of Fashion,” Shepard brought elegance, warmth, and charisma to the program, which showcased both professional and up-and-coming musical talents. The show became a cultural touchstone, offering a platform for countless artists to launch their careers.

Beyond the Apollo

In addition to her work on Showtime at the Apollo, Shepard had a successful career in television and film. She appeared in popular shows like A Different World, Baywatch, and Grey’s Anatomy, as well as films such as A Rage in Harlem and Miss Evers’ Boys. Shepard also had a rich history in theater, performing in Broadway productions like Porgy and Bess and Your Arms Too Short to Box With God.

Advocacy and Community Impact

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Shepard was a passionate advocate for sickle cell disease awareness. She founded The KIS Foundation, Inc., which provides support and resources for families affected by the disease. Her family highlighted her dedication to this cause, stating, “KiKi believed that compassion, community, and education could change lives. Her voice uplifted countless individuals who often felt unseen.”

Remembering a Trailblazer

Born in Tyler, Texas, in 1951, Shepard attended Howard University, where she became a charter member of the D.C. Repertory Dance Company. Her journey from the stage to the screen left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry and the communities she served.

Her family plans to announce memorial service details in the coming days. Shepard’s legacy as a performer, advocate, and cultural icon will continue to inspire generations to come.

Kiki Shepard, Beloved Host of ‘Showtime at the Apollo,’ Dies at 74 was originally published on rnbphilly.com