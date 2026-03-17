Baltimore Rapper Tadoe Reflects On Street Classic “YSN,” Musical Influences and What’s Next

Baltimore’s hip hop scene continues to produce distinctive voices, and TSO Tadoe is making sure his name remains in the conversation. During a recent appearance on Rap Attack with AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted, the rapper opened up about his journey into music, the success of his street anthem “YSN,” and his plans for the future.

Tadoe revealed that his path into rap was not always the plan. Before stepping into the booth, he was focused on basketball and had hopes of continuing his athletic career after earning a scholarship opportunity. However, injuries and unexpected setbacks shifted his focus.

“I was still hooping and going to school, but when that situation went left, I ended up back home and decided to try music seriously,” he explained. “The next day I was in the studio making songs.”

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Encouraged by his older brother, who was already rapping, Tadoe began recording and uploading tracks to SoundCloud. His momentum quickly grew after he created “YSN,” a record that continues to resonate in Baltimore clubs and neighborhoods today. According to Tadoe, the turning point came after he shared the song widely and filmed a music video. His social media following surged almost overnight, and the record gained additional exposure when it was co-signed by fellow artist Lor Scoota.

Reflecting on the track’s lasting impact, Tadoe said he remains confident in his ability to recreate that level of success. “When I hear that song still getting played, I feel good. It keeps me pushing because I know I can do it again,” he said, adding that his goal is to expand beyond Baltimore and reach audiences in other cities and even internationally.

Looking ahead, Tadoe said he is focused on recording consistently and collaborating with major producers rather than forcing himself into a traditional “album mode.” He also shared that Atlanta rap star Gucci Mane was a major inspiration for his career, citing the rapper’s storytelling and influence on a generation of artists.