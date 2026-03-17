Maryland Housing Voucher Waiting List For Eastern Shore Opens April 1

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The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced that the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program on Maryland’s Eastern Shore will open April 1, 2026.

Residents seeking rental assistance can submit preliminary applications online beginning at 9 a.m. on April 1 through 5 p.m. on April 30. Applications will only be accepted online at waitlistcheck.com/MD1645 and are available in multiple languages.

The waiting list will serve households in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester counties, as well as the Town of Elkton.

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Officials say submitting an application does not guarantee placement on the waiting list. All applications received during the open period will be entered into a computerized random selection process. Applicants who are selected will be contacted later to complete a full eligibility application as vouchers become available.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program is a federally funded initiative that helps very low income families, older adults, and individuals with disabilities afford safe housing in the private rental market.

Eligibility is based on household income and family size. Generally, applicants must earn at or below 50 percent of the area median income. Assistance is limited to U.S. citizens and certain eligible non citizens.

DHCD will also host several in person assistance events throughout April to help residents complete applications. Individuals with disabilities or those needing help can contact DHCD by email at dhcd.hcv@maryland.gov or call 410-901-4081.

For more information about the program, residents can visit dhcd.maryland.gov. Applicants can check their application status at waitlistcheck.com.