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Maryland Schools Announce Early Dismissals, Closings Monday

Multiple Maryland School Districts Announce Early Dismissals Amid Weather Concerns

Published on March 16, 2026
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EARLY DISMISSAL GRAPHIC FOR WERQ
Source: R1 / R1

Weather concerns across Maryland are forcing several school systems to adjust their schedules Monday, with many districts announcing early dismissals while others have canceled classes entirely. School officials say the changes are being made out of an abundance of caution as conditions continue to develop throughout the morning. Parents and guardians are urged to monitor district communications for updates on transportation, after school programs, and extracurricular activities.

Updated: March 16, 2026, 9:00 a.m.

School district schedule changes include:

  • Anne Arundel County Public Schools — Dismissing 2 hours early
  • Baltimore City Public Schools — Dismissing 2 hours early
  • Baltimore County Public Schools — Dismissing 3 hours early
  • Calvert County Public Schools — Dismissing 2 hours early
  • Caroline County Public SchoolsClosed for the day
  • Cecil County Public Schools — Closing at 11 AM for secondary students and 12 PM for elementary students
  • Charles County Public Schools — Dismissing 2 hours early
  • Frederick County Public Schools — Dismissing 3 hours early
  • Harford County Public Schools — Dismissing 3 hours early
  • Howard County Public Schools — Dismissing 3 hours early
  • Prince George’s County Public Schools — Dismissing 2 hours early
  • St. Mary’s County Public Schools — Dismissing 2 hours early
  • Washington County Public Schools — Dismissing 2 hours early
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