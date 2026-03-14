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Temporary Flight Groundings Reported at BWI After Odor

Temporary Flight Groundings Reported at BWI After Unusual Odor

Published on March 14, 2026
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Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Flights at several major East Coast airports, including Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, were briefly halted Friday after reports of a strong odor disrupted operations, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Airports affected by the temporary ground stop included Washington Dulles International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and Richmond International Airport.

Sean Duffy said the odor was traced back to the Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) facility located in New Baltimore, Virginia, which helps manage air traffic across the Washington, D.C. region.

Just before 6 p.m. on March 13, emergency crews from the Fauquier County Fire Rescue System and the Prince William County Hazardous Materials Team responded to the facility after reports of a potential hazardous materials situation. Authorities said the issue briefly caused significant disruption to air traffic in the region.

More than 30 FAA employees were evaluated at the scene but were able to return to work. Officials confirmed that no one required hospitalization.

After emergency crews assessed the situation and determined the area was safe, normal operations gradually resumed.

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