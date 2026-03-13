'The Black Watch' Oscars Special: BOSSIP & Cassius Panel Predicts An Avalanche Of Academy Awards For 'Sinners', Share Spicy Takes On 'One Battle After Another'

As the 98th Academy Awards quickly approach, BOSSIP and Cassius are entering the Oscars conversation by predicting an avalanche of Academy Awards for a film they enthusiastically enjoyed sinking their teeth into.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

Today, the brands releasesd a special edition of The Black Watch, an editorial-led series examining the biggest cultural moments in film and entertainment.

The latest installment of the series brings together BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada, iONE Digital Vice President of Video Tanya Hoffler-Moore, iONE Digital Director of Content for the Men’s Division Alvin Blanco, and Director of Video Development Jake Edwards for candid commentary about the season’s biggest contenders.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

According to the esteemed group of industry insiders, Sunday could be a historic moment for Director Ryan Coogler and the team behind Sinners.

Source: TheStewartofNY / FilmMagic

“I would be absolutely shocked if he didn’t take that Oscar home,” said Dani during the conversation. “Ryan Coogler to me is the best director.”

For Tanya, Ryan’s influence extends beyond awards chatter and into the craft of filmmaking itself.

“I think he’s the director’s director,” said Tanya. “Ryan is still a fan of the art form that is cinema and filmmaking. It shows in all of his interviews and in the way he approaches storytelling. I don’t think that takes away from the other directors, but he deserves his flowers in this moment. He’s that dude.” Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

She also noted Ryan’s ability to bring audiences back into theaters during a time when many viewers opt to wait for streaming releases.

“He puts butts in seats in ways that a lot of films don’t do anymore because people wait until things are available to stream,” said Tanya. “Ryan was like, ‘No, there’s a whole different experience here for you guys in theaters,’ and people showed up in droves.”

Alvin agreed, pointing to Ryan’s already impressive résumé.

“What’s crazy to me is people still take the greatness for granted,” said Alvin. “This man did Black Panther. This man did Creed. This man did Fruitvale Station. And he turns 40 in May. I don’t want to wait until he’s 50, 60 or 70. Give it to him now. He deserves it.” Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

The panelists also predicted that Sinners could have a major showing at the Oscars, despite the Academy’s reputation for surprises.

“There’s definitely going to be upsets because at the end of the day this is the Oscars, right?” Alvin said. “However, Sinners is so great that they might change the history up. I’m going to call it like Spades. I’m going to call for eight definites, two possibles, so at least ten. You’ve got Ruth E. Carter, she’s on lock. I think Sinners will win for best screenplay, for sure.”

Tanya similarly predicted a strong night for several members of the film’s team.

“Michael B. Jordan, shout out to Newark, New Jersey, I do think he’s going to get Best Actor,” Tanya said. “Delroy is going to win this year. Wunmi, I don’t know, we might get an upset in the supporting actress category, but I think actor, director, best picture and supporting actor, they’re for sure going to get it.” Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

She also expressed hope that legendary costume designer Ruth E. Carter will once again be recognized.

“Ruth, I want her to win, not a thousand percent because you know they be hating on Ruth,” Tanya joked. “So we’ll see. But I do think they’ll get at least nine.”

Dani added that Ryan’s authenticity remains one of the qualities that resonates most with audiences and cinephiles alike.

“One thing I love about Ryan is that he’s so himself,” Dani said. “Yes, he’s this film buff, this nerd who totally gets the craft, but he’s also like, ‘I’m Ryan from Oakland.’ He’ll say, ‘Put it on 16 millimeter film,’ and still keep that grounded perspective. I like that about him.”

The conversation also included a few blunt hot takes about other awards contenders dominating headlines this season.

Jake didn’t mince words when discussing the praise surrounding one of the year’s buzziest films.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

“I’m sick and tired of seeing the New York Times and all these big publications talk about how One Battle After Another is the movie of the season,” Jake said. “I don’t think we saw the same movie because that was trash. This is not Leonardo DiCaprio’s best performance.”

Tanya also weighed in on another contender generating awards-season buzz.

“To me, Marty Supreme was a three-hour version of Uncut Gems,” she said. “And now Timothy Chalamet is nominated for an Oscar for playing Shia LaBeouf.” ✕

If you enjoyed BOSSIP & Cassius’ take on these films, be sure to tune in to our follow-up episode breaking down the winners, surprises and standout moments from the 98th Academy Awards.

'The Black Watch' Oscars Special: BOSSIP & Cassius Panel Predicts An Avalanche Of Academy Awards For 'Sinners', Share Spicy Takes On 'One Battle After Another' was originally published on bossip.com