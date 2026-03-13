Listen Live
Close
Sports

Trump Confirms Rumor He Broke Up Kobe Bryant Elevator Fight

Trump Confirms Rumor He Broke Up Fist Fight Between Kobe Bryant & Jayson Williams

Donald Trump confirmed in an interview with Jake Paul that he once broke up a fight between Kobe Bryant and Jayson Williams.

Published on March 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Source:

Donald Trump’s got a new close buddy in Jake Paul after endorsing him (despite Paul not running for office), and the two are following up that sweaty mess with an interview.

In the 27-minute sit-down, sports fans will be glad to know that he addresses the 90s rumor that he broke up a fight between Kobe Bryant and Jayson Williams.

Related Stories

It came up around the 2-minute mark after Paul asked him if he’d ever been in a fight himself, so he had to confirm the lore.

“That was a long time ago. Yeah, well, I was breaking up a fight, which sometimes is more dangerous than being in a fight,” Trump said. “But I like Kobe. Kobe was having a hard time with somebody, and it worked out fine. But yeah, I broke it up—probably not a smart thing to do. Historically, it’s never good to break up fights.”

The fight story originated with 10-time New York Times bestseller Jeff Pearlman in his 2020 book Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil, and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty.

He alleges that during the 1998 All-Star Game at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City, Trump was in an elevator with Kobe Bryant, Charles Oakley, and Jayson Williams. Williams approached Kobe, who was in his third year, and Williams felt he didn’t show enough respect. 

“Hey, Kobe,” Williams said.

“Bryant was listening to a Walkman, and while he heard the greeting, he merely shrugged and slurred, ‘Hey, big man,’ without looking up,” wrote Pearlman.

“Williams, a 6-foot-9, 240-pound veteran with a quick fuse and an abundance of pride, never liked Bryant from afar, and he certainly didn’t like the perceived disrespect. ‘Are you f-cking kidding me?’ he said. He then lunged at Bryant, landing a punch to his cheek.”

That’s when Trump broke up the fight by grabbing Bryant and telling him, “Get out of here. Quickly.”

The story isn’t too far-fetched, given Kobe’s cockiness (branded as Mamba Mentality) and Williams’ short temper, which culminated in him shooting and killing his limo driver in 2002.

See social media’s reaction to Trump telling his side of the story below.

Trump Confirms Rumor He Broke Up Fist Fight Between Kobe Bryant & Jayson Williams was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
We Them Ones Comedy Tour Baltimore Graphic
Events  |  Editor Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour Hits CFG Bank Arena May 1

Comment
Police Lights
Local  |  Editor Staff

Beloved Baltimore Teacher Found Dead at Arundel Elementary School

Comment
Maryland Health Benefit Exchange - Maryland Health Connection
Baltimore Job Fair  |  Brian Hartz

Urban One Baltimore Job Fair Sponsored by Maryland Health Connection

Comment
Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News  |  quicksilvashow

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Comment
New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Baltimore Ravens  |  Editor Staff

Eric DeCosta: Isaiah Likely Could Still Be Part Of Ravens’ Future

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close