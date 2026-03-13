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Michael Porter Jr. Called A "Psychopath" By Ex Madison Pettis

Michael Porter Jr. Labeled A “Psychopath” By Ex-Girlfriend Actress Madison Pettis

Actress Madison Pettis revealed on a podcast that she dated Michael Porter Jr. but broke up with him because he's a “psychopath.”

Published on March 13, 2026
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Michael Porter Jr. has found a way to lead a successful NBA career while still delivering the hottest of hot takes on his podcast.

Now we know he’s not just putting on for the camera, and he actually has a unique personality, thanks to his ex, former child actor Madison Pettis.

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Pettis was recently on actor Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast when sports came up, and mentioned her allegiance to the Golden State Warriors.

“I’m a Warriors fan, but I have an NBA League Pass on DirecTV … so I watch a lot of basketball, I know a lot of stuff,” she told Thiele.

He followed up by asking her if she’s ever thought about being “a basketball wife,” which is when she revealed she was technically a WAG for a short time. 

“Um, yeah,” she said around the 55-minute mark. “I mean, my ex is now in the NBA. When we dated, he was in high school and college. I broke up with him before he was in the league because he was a psychopath. I do think a lot of athletes are not great partners, but I wouldn’t, like, rule it out because I do love what they do. I would have respect for them and love to talk to them about, you know, their passion.”

If you take a look back at her dating history from about a decade ago, it was with MPJ, with his confirming they met the old-fashioned way: Instagram.

“Me and her had talked a little bit,” he told USA Today. “We started following each other on Instagram. One day, I saw she commented happy birthday on one of my pictures. She’s been a kind of a crush of mine for a minute and I had to slide her some DMs. I just said ‘What’s Up’ and somehow she saw it and replied, and the rest is history.”

He later told the Kansas City Star that the two had a pretty laid-back relationship, given how hectic both their lives are.

“Part of it has to do with, she’s in the public eye and I’m in the public eye,” he said. “We realize that we’re both busy people, so we don’t have to always be texting. I could just give her a phone call at night and she’ll be fine with it.”

Porter’s takes include his hesitance to take the COVID vaccine because it was a form of “population control,” saying he’d dominate and “go crazy” in the WNBA as a middle schooler. He also called self-described misogynist Andrew Tate “my dawg” and said he’ll test women by throwing on some of his videos to see their reaction.

Pettis and Porter only dated from late 2016 to mid 2017, so it didn’t take long for her to catch on to his vibe before they ended things.

See social media’s reaction to her admission below.

Michael Porter Jr. Labeled A “Psychopath” By Ex-Girlfriend Actress Madison Pettis was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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