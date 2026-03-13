Women’s History Month Spotlight Honors Baltimore TV Veteran Patrice Sanders





Source: R1 Digital / R1

Baltimore media veteran Patrice Sanders recently stopped by the Quicksilva Morning Show as part of the show’s special Women’s History Month series highlighting influential Black women making an impact across the city. During the lively on air conversation, hosts celebrated Saunders’ decades long career in television news and her deep roots in the Baltimore community.

Sanders, who has spent more than two decades on local television, reflected on her journey into media, revealing that her passion for storytelling began early. From elementary school report cards that noted her talkative nature to attending the performing arts program at Suitland High School, she said the path toward television felt natural. After studying television and English at Towson University, Saunders landed her first professional opportunity as a production assistant at ABC News in Washington, D.C., working alongside legendary names such as Peter Jennings and Ted Koppel.

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Her career later took her across the country with stops in Boston and California before ultimately bringing her back to the East Coast. While she initially envisioned settling in Washington, D.C., life and love led her to Baltimore, where she has since become a trusted voice in local news and a familiar face in the community.

During the interview, Sanders also opened up about balancing ambition with family life. She explained that while she once dreamed of moving into larger national markets, her priorities shifted after getting married and becoming a mother. Instead, she found fulfillment in anchoring locally, supporting community initiatives, and mentoring women through empowerment workshops.

Reflecting on her personal growth, Saunders shared a message she would give her younger self. She emphasized the importance of confidence, authenticity, and focusing on progress rather than perfection. The conversation ended with gratitude and celebration as the Quicksilva Morning Show continued its mission of spotlighting the powerful contributions of Black women throughout Baltimore.

Check out more from the conversation.