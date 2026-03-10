Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Shooting Arrest, Lil Durk & Essence Fest

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Shooting Arrest, Lil Durk & Essence Fest

Rihanna Shooting Suspect Arrested, Lil Durk Legal Update, Essence Fest 2026 Lineup Announced

Published on March 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

A disturbing incident involving Rihanna is making headlines after police arrested a woman accused of firing shots near the singer’s Beverly Hills home.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, gunfire erupted around 1 p.m. Sunday outside the property. Authorities say Rihanna was inside the home at the time of the incident, though fortunately no injuries were reported.

The suspect, identified as a 35-year-old woman, was arrested and is now facing attempted murder and conspiracy to commit attempted murder charges. Police say the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds before being taken into custody. Bail has reportedly been set at $10 million.

Fans from Rihanna’s loyal “Navy” quickly began digging into the suspect’s online activity, uncovering a number of disturbing social media posts and videos allegedly shared prior to the incident. Investigators are still reviewing the suspect’s background and potential motives.

In other entertainment news, the lineup for the 2026 Essence Festival is already generating major excitement. Organizers announced that legendary R&B stars Brandy and Monica will headline the event alongside performers including Kehlani, Latto, and Patti LaBelle. The festival is scheduled for July 3–5 in New Orleans, with more performers expected to be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, rapper Lil Durk’s ongoing legal battle may take a new turn. Reports say attorney Brian Steele—known for representing Young Thug—has filed paperwork to join Durk’s defense team as the rapper prepares for his upcoming federal case.

SEE ALSO

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Shooting Arrest, Lil Durk & Essence Fest was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Muntiacus muntjak
Local  |  Editor Staff

Deer Killing Set to Start March 9 in Leakin, Druid Hill, and Herring Parks

Comment
Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News  |  quicksilvashow

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Comment
Police Lights
Local  |  Editor Staff

Beloved Baltimore Teacher Found Dead at Arundel Elementary School

Comment
Maryland Health Benefit Exchange - Maryland Health Connection
Baltimore Job Fair  |  Brian Hartz

Urban One Baltimore Job Fair Sponsored by Maryland Health Connection

Comment
We Them Ones Comedy Tour Baltimore Graphic
Events  |  Editor Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour Hits CFG Bank Arena May 1

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close