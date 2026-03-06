Viva La FIFA! J Balvin And Coca-Cola Drop A World Cup Anthem

Nigil Crawford for Coca-Cola

The opening synths heard within the first 10 seconds of Van Halen’s chart-topping ’80s rock hit “Jump” make the song a classic before the beat even gets a chance to drop. It’s no wonder why Rolling Stone Magazine has it listed on its highly-coveted “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” list, or why Coca-Cola would tap global music phenom J Balvin to rework the classic rock ballad for a suitable 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem that can be enjoyed by a new generation.

It looks like the remix even has approval from F.C. Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal ahead of its world premiere today.

J Balvin’s “JUMP,” which features vocals by singer-songwriter Amber Mark, guitarist Steve Vai and production by way of blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, keeps the synths but trade in Halen’s take on pop-rock for a direction that’s more Latin pop. Actually, Balvin’s bilingual bridge on the track could almost be considered a separate song in itself; thankfully, it all works in tandem to get your toes tapping incessantly.

We were part of a lucky set of tastemakers who were invited out last week (February 27), to get a preview of the new World Cup anthem, rub shoulders with J Balvin himself and hear it on the highest frequency thanks to the renowned top tier sound of Public Records in Brooklyn. On board to help bring the night to life with vivid artistic expression was McFlyy, who even designed an anime-themed music video for the song that deserves its own panel at Comic-Con.

Presented by Real Thing Records, Coca-Cola’s collaborative imprint in partnership with Universal Music Group launched in 2025, the song will have a promo run that includes a broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and on the big screen via Paramount Times Square billboards.

“Partnering with Coca-Cola on their anthem for FIFA World Cup 2026 felt natural,” Balvin says of the collab via press release, going on to add, “it’s about hype, energy, and creating something that feels real. This song is about celebrating life and living in the moment.”

Take a listen to both the original and rework of “Jump” below, and let us know if you think J Balvin and co. nailed it with their Halen homage:

Keep scrollling to see how McFlyy turned J Balvin, Amber Mark, Steve Vai, Travis Barker and even Lamine Yamal into anime rock stars: