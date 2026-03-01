Fayetteville State Clinches 2026 CIAA Men’s Basketball Championship

Baltimore was the place to be this weekend as Fayetteville State pulled off a big comeback to win the 2026 CIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at CFG Bank Arena. Trailing at the half and facing a tough battle, the Broncos turned things around in the second half and outplayed Bluefield State down the stretch to secure a thrilling 71-68 victory that saw momentum swing their way. Senior guard Terrell Williams led the charge with a high-energy scoring performance, while his teammates chipped in gritty plays on defense and timely buckets that kept the comeback alive. The win adds another CIAA championship banner to Fayetteville State’s program and sends the Broncos into the postseason with confidence and swagger.

